PHOTOS: Taimur accompanies dad Saif Ali Khan to the gym and spots the paparazzi from afar

Taimur Ali Khan looked cute as always in a pair of shorts and blue T-shirt as he keenly looked at the photographers while dad Saif Ali Khan stood behind him.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan gears up for the delivery of her second child and works simultaneously, son Taimur is accompanying dad for his workouts and to the gym. On Tuesday, the father-son duo were snapped close to the actor's gym in the suburbs of Mumbai. While Saif did not wave out to the paparazzi, Taimur spotted the paparazzi from afar after he stepped out of the car.

The little munchkin looked cute as always in a pair of shorts and blue T-shirt as he keenly looked at the photographers. As for Saif, the actor seemed to be in a bit of rush as he stepped out of the car and headed to the location with Taimur. The actor is reportedly gearing up for his next mega film Adipurush alongside Prabhas. In the Om Raut directorial, Saif will be seen playing the role of lead antagonist Lankesh. The demanding role requires the actor to be in top shape.

Take a look at Saif and Tamiur's photos below:

Interestingly, Adipurush with mark Saif’s second collaboration with Om Raut after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and is he is all praises for the filmmaker. Apart from Saif, Adipurush will also feature Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the role of Ram and Sita respectively.

The Sacred Games actor will soon be returning to the streaming platform with Tandav on Amazon Prime Video this month and also has a horror comedy with and in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Pregger Kareena Kapoor Khan gets her dream home ready ahead of second child's arrival; Shares sneak peak

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×