PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan accompanies mom Kareena Kapoor Khan as they visit Karisma Kapoor's residence

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan have been snapped by the paparazzi a few hours back as they arrived at Karisma Kapoor's residence. Check out the pictures.
The Coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone’s lives one way or the other in the entire world. Lockdowns have become inevitable and social distancing has become the new norm of society. However, people are still continuing their fight against the COVID-19 crisis and efforts have been already made for returning to normalcy. This ‘unlock’ phase has begun in India too and a few restrictions have been eased as a part of it. Many people have now resumed their daily activities too.

Well, it would be really thrilling to meet a loved one after a long time, isn’t it? This is what Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan have done recently as they paid a visit to Karisma Kapoor’s residence. The mother-son duo has been clicked by the shutterbugs as they stepped out of their car and headed towards their destination. Kareena was wearing a black jacket teamed up with a pair of matching palazzos. Taimur, on the other hand, was clad in a green t-shirt and white lowers. The two of them also had their masks on.

Check out their pictures below:

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium co-starring late Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. It was backed by Homi Adajania and received a humongous response from the audience. She is currently gearing up for her next movie which is Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks.

