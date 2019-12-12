PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan adorably clings to daddy Saif Ali Khan as they step out for a drive

Taimur Ali Kha, one of the cutest Bollywood star kids, recently stepped out with his father Saif Ali Khan and the father-son duo were spotted going for a drive.

and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is undeniably among the popular star kids in the industry who enjoys a massive fan following. He has left the nation swooning ever since he was born. Be it his outing with mommy Kareena, his playtime with sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, or a family get together, every picture of Taimur manages to break the internet. Days after the little munchkin was seen spending time with his family at the Pataudi Palace, other adorable pictures of the star kid have surfaced and it winning hearts all over again.

Taimur was spotted with his father Saif in Juhu today evening as the father-son duo step out for a drive. In the pictures, Taimur was clinging adorably to his daddy and his cuteness made our hearts drool. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor was seen wearing a luscious lemon coloured t-shirt with light blue jeans and white sneakers. Saif was looking dapper as he pulled off this casual look. On the other hand, the little prince of Pataudi looked cute as a button in his black t-shirt and grey shorts.

Take a look at the recent pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan:

Clearly, the father-son duo is enjoying their time together as Kareena is busy promoting her upcoming release Good Newwz. Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of ’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior wherein he will playing the role of the lead antagonist. Also starring Kajol, Sharad Kelkar and Luke Kenny in the lead roles, the movie is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More