PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan celebrates Republic Day; poses with tricolour flag

Taimur Ali Khan poses with a tricolour flag as he celebrates the 71st Republic Day.

Paparazzi's favourite, Taimur Ali Khan is a bundle of joy. The three-year-old loves posing for pictures and sets the shutterbugs running out of their camera batteries whenever he steps out in the town. Being one of the most adorable star kids of Bollywood, Tim Tim is the center of attraction wherever he goes! Chubby cheeks, expressive eyes, and a super cute smile. Genes, we call it! Little Taimur is known for his enthusiasm. Be it Christmas or Diwali, he loves to celebrate all the festivals. Today, Taimur has been papped celebrating Republic Day with his caretaker and a bunch of other kids.

As the 3-year-old Celebrated Republic Day ecstatically, he posed with India's flag in his hands. Taimur carried two tricolour flags in his hands and waved them with all his enthusiasm. Showing his patriotism and zeal, the little one watched the Republic Day parade as well. Dressed in a pastel colour kurta pyjama, Taimur looked cuter than ever. He was carried by his caretaker while he posed with tricolour flags and was surrounded by a group of other kids. Check out the pictures:

Republic Day in India is celebrated every January 26 to commemorate the state as an independent republic. Republic Day in India was first observed in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect, replacing the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document of India. The date 26 January holds great significance in India's political history as it was on this day in 1929 that India declared the Poorna Swaraj. This is the 71st year of India's Republic and like every year, ceremonious parades will take place at the Rajpath, in New Delhi, the capital of our country.

Also Read: Republic Day 2020: Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma & other stars celebrate 71st Republic Day

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More