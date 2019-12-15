PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan clings to his nanny as they come out after a Christmas party

Taimur Ali Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he stepped out with his nanny after enjoying a Christmas party. Check out the latest picture of the little munchkin.

If there is one star kid in Bollywood who is the most popular among all others, it is definitely Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son Taimur Ali Khan. The cute little munchkin enjoys a massive fan following and his public appearances are awaited by everyone including the fans and the paparazzi. The kid has left the nation swooning ever since he was born. Taimur’s pictures always manage to break the internet and is able to win the hearts of the fans.

Taimur Ali Khan is an all – time favourite of the paparazzi who eagerly wait to click him whenever he makes a public appearance. Be it roaming in a park with his sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu or be it his outing with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan,the little kid always has our attention. Recently, he has been recently snapped by the paparazzi while stepping out with his nanny after enjoying a Christmas party in the city. His cuteness will definitely make our hearts drool as he clings to his nanny while approaching towards the car.

Check out the latest pictures of Taimur Ali Khan below:

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan spills some beans about Taimur Ali Khan's birthday bash; Read On)

Talking about Taimur’s parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have some interesting projects lined up. Kareena will be next seen in the movie Good Newwz co – starring , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. She will also be a part of the multi – starrer Takht helmed by . On the other hand, Saif has numerous exciting projects lined up including Laal Kaptaan, Jawaani Jaaneman and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More