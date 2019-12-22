PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan goes shopping with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan ahead of Christmas

Taimur Ali Khan steps out shopping with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and looks ecstatic as he poses with his Christmas toys.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most desirable actresses in the tinsel town. Bebo sets the paparazzi running out of their camera batteries sending them on a clicking spree whenever she steps out in the city. However, when little Taimur Ali Khan accompanies mommy, the starboy steals away all the limelight. Being our favourite B-Town child, Taimur attracts the camera like bees around honey. The cute little munchkin enjoys a huge fanbase. Mommy Kareena's fan following is already sky-high, but with Taimur stepping along, there's double trouble!

Recently, Taimur was spotted going shopping with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan. The 3-year-old looked ecstatic holding toys in his hand. Looks like the mother and son duo stepped out for Christmas shopping as we see a Santa toy in Taimur's hand. Kareena went all cool and casual as she wore a white tee and denim boot cut pants. She left her hair open and sported a stylish pair of shades. On the other hand, Tim Tim, as usual, spilled cuteness as he came along in a green t-shirt and beige shorts. He wore a pair of white sports shoes and posed with a handful of toys.

Recently, Taimur celebrated his 3rd birthday while proud parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and hosted a Christmas themed birthday party for their little one. Many star kids and celebs marked their attendance and joined the bash to celebrate Taimur's big day. with his kids Yash and Ruhi was present at the birthday party. Soha Ali Khan and cousin Inaaya Kemmu too joined the celebration. Karisma Kapoor also came along to wish her nephew.

