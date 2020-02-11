PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan injures his leg and Saif Ali cheers him up as he takes him for a piggyback ride

Today, Taimur Ali Khan was snapped enjoying a piggyback ride on daddy Saif Ali Khan’s back in Mumbai. PHOTOS!

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is in Chandigarh shooting for starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan are chilling in Mumbai. Today, right in the morning, we got our hands on Saif and Taimur’s photo wherein the two are strolling on the streets of Mumbai while Taimur is enjoying a piggyback ride on daddy’s back. In the photos, we miss Taimur’s smile but we know why it is missing because baby Taimur has hurt his leg. Get well soon, cutie!

A few days back, Taimur Ali Khan was snapped at the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra and in one of the wedding videos that is going viral on social media, we have Taimur dancing on daddy’s shoulders while Bebo is seen shaking a leg with her cousins at the baraat. Also, at the wedding reception of Armaan and Anissa, we had Kareena Kapoor Khan relive her Poo days as she grooved to Bole Chudiya from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with Karisma Kapoor and . Not just this, and also grooved to Kajra Re at the wedding

On the work front, while Saif Ali khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz opposite and next, she will be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More