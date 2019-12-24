PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan looks cute as a button as he arrives at Arpita Khan Sharma's Christmas party

Taimur Ali Khan has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as he arrived at the Christmas party organized by Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Check out his latest pictures.

If there is one star kid who has our attention all the time, it is definitely and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan. Little Tim Tim, as he is fondly called by everyone, never misses a chance to catch the attention of the paparazzi. Taimur also enjoys a massive fan following just like his mom and dad. He has left the country swooning ever since he was born whose pictures always manage to break the internet!

It’s Chirstmas tomorrow and everyone including the Bollywood celebs and star kids are indulged in its celebrations. ’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma have organized a Christmas party for their son Ahil. Taimur Ali Khan has been snapped by the shutterbugs as he arrived at the party along with his nanny. The little kid looked cute as a button in a red gingham print shirt teamed up with a pair of matching pants.

Check out the pictures of Taimur Ali Khan from the Christmas party below:

A few days back, Taimur also celebrated his third birthday along with his parents. In fact, Saif and Kareena also organized a pre – birthday bash for the little munchkin which was attended by the likes of , Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza and many others. Another thing that caught our attention is Taimur’s Christmas themed birthday cake the pictures of which became viral all over social media. On the special occasion, Kareena and Saif also gave a treat to all the paparazzi and media persons who were waiting outside their residence.

