PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan’s pre birthday bash: KJo’s son Yash, Soha’s daughter Inaaya & others grace the party

As Taimur Ali Khan is turning a year older on December 20, parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have begun his birthday celebrations and organised a pre-birthday bash for him: Take a look:
12091 reads Mumbai Updated: December 19, 2019 07:49 pm
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin is undeniably one of the most adored celebrity kids in Bollywood. Ever since the little prince was born in 2016, he has been stealing the limelight. In fact, the paparazzi are always on their toes to get a glimpse of the Pataudi prince who himself enjoys the media attention. Be it his casual outing with parents, a play day with sister Inaaya Naumi or his family moments, everything about Taimur breaks the internet and sends it to a collective meltdown.

To note, this little munchkin, who enjoys a massive fan following, is set to turn three years tomorrow. And while it is a special occasion for Saif and Kareena, the celebration for Taimur’s big day has already begun. The proud parents have organised a grand pre-birthday bash for their munchkin today which is being attended by several star kids. Among the first one to attend the party was Taimur’s sister Inaaya who was accompanied by mommy Soha Ali Khan. While Soha was dressed in a black dress with white polka dots print, Inaaya looked cute as a button in her gold and white frock.

Among the other guests were Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor who came along her mother Babita and daughter Samiera. Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar was also spotted with his son Yash as Taimur’s pre-birthday bash. Besides, Bollywood adorable couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also graced the party with their song Riaan and Rahyl.

Take a look at these pictures from Taimur Ali Khan’s pre-birthday bash:

Credits :Manav Manglani

