PHOTOS: Taimur chills with Saif Ali Khan as they head for a drive; Aamir Khan makes a cool appearance in city

Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan were snapped in the city as they headed out together sans Kareena Kapoor Khan. Aamir Khan too was caught in the frame by the paparazzi as he stepped out for work.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, celebs have started to head out in the city but with precautions. Often, many of them are snapped when they head out in the city and the paparazzi catch up with them. Speaking of this, on Thursday, Taimur Ali Khan was snapped by the paparazzi with his father as they headed out for a drive in the city. While soon-to-be mom Kareena Kapoor Khan was nowhere to be seen in the photos, the father-son duo seemed to be chilling together.

Not just this, was also seen heading out in the city. The actor, who recently returned to Mumbai after spending a vacay with his family, was seen keeping it casual as he was caught in the frame by the paparazzi. In the photos, we can see Aamir clad in a cool blue tee with pants and sneakers. With it, he is seen sporting a cool pair of spectacles. The Laal Singh Chaddha star smiled and posed for the paparazzi from a distance.

On the other hand, Taimur is seen sitting in his father, Saif's lap in the front seat of the car. While Saif seemed to be keeping it casual in a black tee with red bandana, Taimur is seen munching on something. The cutie patootie looked at the paparazzi from inside the car and continued to chill with his father in the car.

Take a look at the photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena. The film is being helmed by Advait Chandan and is the official adaptation of Forrest Gump. On the other hand, Saif will be seen in Bhoot Police. The film also stars , Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

