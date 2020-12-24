PHOTOS: Taimur warns paparazzi as he gets snapped with mum Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan

Saif, Kareena and Taimur were snapped on Thursday afternoon outside their residence and the highlight was the little one warning the paparazzi. Check out the photos below.

The paparazzi had a field day on Thursday as they snapped Taimur Ali Khan along with his dad . Not just that, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child, accompanied the father-son duo right behind them. The trio were snapped entering their residence and were seen in casual comfortable outfits as they made their way. However, the highlight was Taimur warning the photographers.

The little one was adorably seen pointing out to the paps as his eyes were striking. While he held his dad's hand, Taimur used the other hand to caution the paparazzi. While Taimur wore a bright red tank with green joggers, Saif looked cool in a pair of grey shorts and purple tee.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in a printed maxi as she flaunted her growing baby bump. In hues of green and pink, Kareena seemed relaxed as she made her way home. Take a look at Kareena, Saif and Taimur's photos below:

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child soon and the actress is due for delivery around March 2021. Just like the first time around, Kareena has been going about her business and shoots. From completing Laal Singh Chadha with to shooting for commercials continuously, Kareena has set a perfect example of unstoppable women. Saif, on the other hand, also has been busy with his own projects and will be teaming up with Prabhas soon.

