PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain twin in black as they arrive for Baaghi 3's screening

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been snapped together by the paparazzi while arriving for Baaghi 3's screening. Check out their latest pictures.

The cute couple of Bollywood, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain often grab headlines whenever they make a public appearance together. Although the two of them have never officially spoken about their relationship, the media and paparazzi keep a tab on them. The two of them always steal the limelight wherever they get spotted. Be it a family gathering or be it a marriage reception, Tara and Aadar are just inseparable. As we speak of this, the power couple has been spotted together again!

Both of them have been snapped by the shutterbugs a little while back while arriving together at the screening of Tiger Shroff- starrer Baaghi 3. The best part is that the two of them are twinning in black which is sure to give major couple goals to others! Tara looks stunning in a black cami top and is seen talking to someone over the phone. Aadar, on the other hand, also looks dapper in a black t-shirt.

Check out Tara and Aadar’s pictures below:

On the professional front, after having won the hearts of fans with her stellar performances in Student of the Year 2 and Marjaavaan, Tara is now gearing up for her third movie which is Tadap. She has been paired opposite debutant Ahan Shetty in the romantic action drama. It happens to be a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie RX 100 starring Payal Rajput and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles.

