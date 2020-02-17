PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain indulge in some serious conversation as they step out in the city

Love birds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been snapped together by the paparazzi as they stepped out in the city. Check out the pictures.

The very beautiful and gorgeous Tara Sutaria made her debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 and earned appreciation from everyone, courtesy her brilliant acting prowess. The promising actress gave yet another stellar performance in her second movie Marjaavaan. Well, there is no doubt that Tara is slowly starting to carve a niche in Bollywood. Off late, the actress has been making a lot of headlines owing to her relationship with Aadar Jain which is known to everyone.

As we speak of this, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out in the city in the wee hours. The two of them seem to have some serious conversation with each other which is very much clear from the pictures. Tara looked chic as she wore a white top teamed up with a camouflage jacket and black jeggings. Aadar, on the other hand, also looked dapper in a grey t – shirt teamed up with a matching jacket and denims.

Check out the pictures of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain below:

Tara Sutaria grabbed headlines a few days back when she arrived at the wedding reception Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Prior to that, the two of them have been spotted together at various events and occasions. Talking about Tara Sutaria, she is currently gearing up for her next movie Tadap in which she has been paired up opposite debutant Ahan Shetty which has been directed by Milan Luthria.

Credits :Pinkvilla

