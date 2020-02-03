PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria dazzles in a pink shimmery traditional outfit at Armaan Jain's wedding

The Student of the Year actress made heads turn as she arrived for the Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra wedding. Check out the pictures.

The stunning actress Tara Sutaria looked every bit the diva she is in a pink shimmery traditional outfit at Armaan Jain's wedding. The Student of the Year actress made heads turn as she arrived for the Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra wedding. The actress wore a pink outfit with stunning jewellery. The sultry siren, Tara Sutaria looked dazzling as she happily posed for the photos. The actress was spotted many times for the wedding preparations in the city along with rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain. The Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria, was present at all the pre-wedding festivities of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra.

Today, at the wedding, the Tadap actress did not fail to impress her fans and followers with her impeccable style. The fans were delighted to see the gorgeous actress in all her glory at the Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra wedding. On the work front, Tara Sutaria has some interesting projects coming up. The Bollywood diva also reportedly performed at the sangeet ceremony of Armaan and Anissa along with Aadar Jain. The rumours of the duo dating started floating on the internet when they were spotted at various events together. The stunning couple Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were spotted together at 's birthday bash and also at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali celebrations.

The rumoured couple have not yet spoken about their relationship. Recently, Tara and Aadar arrived together for Armaan's sangeet rehearsals in the city. The fans are delighted to see the couple together. Tara has a massive fan following on her Instagram account where she shares candid pictures from her outings.

