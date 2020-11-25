PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria enjoys a salon session post her return to Mumbai from Maldives

Tara Sutaria recently returned to Mumbai with her beau Aadar Jain. Meanwhile, check out some of her pictures as she steps out in the city.

Tara Sutaria has managed to grab a lot of headlines in the past few days for a lot of reasons. The actress jetted off to Maldives for a mini-vacation with beau Aadar Jain and their pictures and videos literally sent the internet into a meltdown. Not only that but the Student of the Year 2 star also celebrated her 25th birthday with Aadar in the exotic locale. Recently, the adorable couple returned to Mumbai ahead of Armaan Jain’s 30th birthday.

Meanwhile, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of Tara Sutaria a few hours back as she stepped out of a salon in the city. The actress looked stunning in an all-black loose tee teamed up with a pair of matching shorts and shoes. By having a look at her nicely done hair and nails, one can figure out that the diva surely had an amazing pampering session at the salon. She also masked up while keeping in mind the current regulations.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Tara Sutaria last appeared in Marjaavaan co-starring , Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. She will next be seen in the movie Tadap co-starring Ahan Shetty. It also marks the debut of the latter in Bollywood. Tara has also been roped in for Ek Villain 2 co-starring John Abraham and . A few days back, it was announced that she will be collaborating with Tiger Shroff again in Heropanti 2. Seems like she has a lot on her plate now!

Credits :Viral Bhayani

