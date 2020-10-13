PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria flaunts her toned midriff in a cami crop top with jeans as she steps out in the city

On Tuesday, Tara Sutaria stepped out in the city. The gorgeous star was snapped by the paparazzi as she went out and about her work. Take a look.

Actress Tara Sutaria is among the popular stars in Bollywood who have successfully managed to become style icons. With her style and looks in her films like Student Of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan, Tara has managed to prove that she can nail any attire like a pro. Many young girls look up to her for her looks and style. Not just this, Tara has been keeping her fans updated about her shenanigans at home amid the ongoing pandemic via her social media handles. Post unlock, she also has been spotted in the city a couple of times. Speaking of this, today, the Marjaavaan star was papped by photographers as she stepped out for shopping today.

The gorgeous star was snapped in the city while coming out from a store. In the photos, Tara is seen flaunting her toned midriff in a black cami crop top with blue denim jeans. Along with it, she is seen sporting leather black shoes and a blue handbag. Her hair is left loose and she is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses. Along with it, she is also seen taking proper precautions with a white coloured mask. However, while posing for the paps from a distance, Tara removed her mask and flaunted her casual OOTD.

A day back, Tara was spotted outside her building when beau Aadar Jain dropped her off at home. Today, she was seen heading out in the city for shopping. As she was caught in the frame by the paps, she acknowledged them with a smile.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's photos:

Meanwhile, the gorgeous star has been posting photos of her fun at home on social media to keep her fans updated. On the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan with . She will now be seen in the Hindi remake of RX 100 with Ahan Shetty. Apart from this, she also has Mohit Suri's film Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and .

Credits :Viral Bhayani

