  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria flaunts her toned midriff in a cami crop top with jeans as she steps out in the city

On Tuesday, Tara Sutaria stepped out in the city. The gorgeous star was snapped by the paparazzi as she went out and about her work. Take a look.
18219 reads Mumbai Updated: October 13, 2020 02:30 pm
Tara SutariaPHOTOS: Tara Sutaria flaunts her toned midriff in a cami crop top with jeans as she steps out in the city
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Tara Sutaria is among the popular stars in Bollywood who have successfully managed to become style icons. With her style and looks in her films like Student Of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan, Tara has managed to prove that she can nail any attire like a pro. Many young girls look up to her for her looks and style. Not just this, Tara has been keeping her fans updated about her shenanigans at home amid the ongoing pandemic via her social media handles. Post unlock, she also has been spotted in the city a couple of times. Speaking of this, today, the Marjaavaan star was papped by photographers as she stepped out for shopping today. 

The gorgeous star was snapped in the city while coming out from a store. In the photos, Tara is seen flaunting her toned midriff in a black cami crop top with blue denim jeans. Along with it, she is seen sporting leather black shoes and a blue handbag. Her hair is left loose and she is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses. Along with it, she is also seen taking proper precautions with a white coloured mask. However, while posing for the paps from a distance, Tara removed her mask and flaunted her casual OOTD. 

A day back, Tara was spotted outside her building when beau Aadar Jain dropped her off at home. Today, she was seen heading out in the city for shopping. As she was caught in the frame by the paps, she acknowledged them with a smile. 

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's photos:

Meanwhile, the gorgeous star has been posting photos of her fun at home on social media to keep her fans updated. On the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra. She will now be seen in the Hindi remake of RX 100 with Ahan Shetty. Apart from this, she also has Mohit Suri's film Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani

Also Read|Tara Sutaria nails denim on denim look as she gets dropped off at home by beau Aadar Jain: See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
Tara Sutaria nails denim on denim look as beau Aadar Jain drops her at home: See PHOTOS
Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain twin in black as they arrive for Baaghi 3's screening; See Pics
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain indulge in some serious conversation as they step out in the city; See Pics
PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria & Sidharth Malhotra make heads turn at Armaan Jain & Anissa Malhotra wedding reception
PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria dazzles in a pink shimmery traditional outfit at Armaan Jain's wedding
PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria is making heads turn in her chic black outfit as she visits Ranbir Kapoor's residence

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement