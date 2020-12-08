PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria flaunts washboard abs as she gets snapped with RX100 co star Ahan Shetty at the airport

Ahan Shetty, who will seen be making his Bollywood debut, was snapped with his co-star Tara Sutaria at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. Check out the photos below.

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty seemed to have resumed shooting for their action thriller RX100. The actors were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning as they headed home. The action packed film was announced last year and shooting had commenced in Mumbai. However, the nation-wide lockdown threw things out of gear and looks like the duo are now back on sets.

RX100 is a remake of a Telugu film and will be Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan's Bollywood debut. Ahaan has reportedly undergone intense training for the film. Helmed by The Dirty Picture fame director Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala , the film's new release date has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, Tara and Ahaan were seen exiting the airport. While Ahaan posed for the paparazzi, Tara was seen making her way to the car. The actress flaunted her washboard abs in black crop top, denims and shoes. Tara was seen sporting a white mask as she took precautions.

Just a week ago, Tara was snapped leaving the city for her shoot. As per reports, Tara and Ahaan's RX100 remake has been titled Tadap. Meanwhile, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan co-starring , Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The actress is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. Meanwhile, Tara has also been creating a lot of buzz in the media of late owing to her relationship with Aadar Jain. Both of them recently took social media by storm for their loved up photos from Maldives.

