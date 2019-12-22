PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria looks chic in a casual outfit as she steps out of a salon

Tara Sutaria has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out of a salon in the city. Check out her latest pictures.

Tara Sutaria happens to be among those fresh faces who entered Bollywood earlier this year. The stunning beauty amazed everyone with her stellar performance in her debut movie Student of the Year 2 that was backed by . Well, Tara had already proved that she is worthy for the entertainment world a long time back when she acted in some popular Disney shows like Big Bada Boom, Oye Jassie, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir and many others.

The Marjaavaan actress also enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, courtesy her utter beauty. Tara often gets snapped by the paparazzi at various events and occasions. She has been clicked by the shutterbugs sometime back while coming out of a salon in the city. The SOTY 2 actress looked simple yet chic in a casual outfit consisting of a lavender – coloured top teamed up with a pair of white jeggings.

Check out the latest pictures of Tara Sutaria below:

On the professional front, Tara proved her worth again in her second movie Marjaavaan which was released last month. Her on – screen chemistry with in the movie was also loved by the audiences. Marjaavaan also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The movie has been co – produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Milap Zaveri. Tara will be next seen in Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty which is scheduled to be released next year.

