PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria looks effortlessly chic, flaunts her toned legs as she steps out in the city

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria might only be a few films old in Bollywood, but she sure enjoys the limelight and popularity. Apart from impressing audiences in television as well on the big screens, the young actress is turning out to be quite the fashion icon. Be it on her social media feed, or during her outings in the city, Tara knows how to keep it chic and stylish. Last evening, Tara was spotted in her casual best in Bandra, Mumbai by the paparazzi and we need to take notes ASAP!

Tara decided to keep it classic with her plain white tank top and shorts combination. She would have looked stunning even if she stopped at that, but Tara took it a notch up by sporting a light blue denim jacket on top. It was a great addition to the outfit, and she carried it with panache and poise. The chic attire posed the perfect opportunity for the ‘Marjaavaan’ actress to flaunt her toned legs, and she did, and how! For footwear, Tara chose to go with simple yet comfortable flats and she kept her hair down with a middle parting. She finished the look with a black mask that added contrast to her entire outfit.

As the paparazzi clicked from a distance, Tara obliged them with pictures, and waved at the camera as well.

Have a look at Tara’s latest photos:

Earlier today, the actress shared a selfie from the shoots of her upcoming film, ‘Ek Villain 2’ on her Instagram stories. The Mohit Suri directorial is the sequel to the 2014 film, ‘Ek Villain’ and will star Tara, , John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor in the leads. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Ready for tea. #villain2”.

Have a look at Tara’s Instagram story:

