PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria looks effortlessly chic as she steps out for a movie outing in the city

Tara Sutaria has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out in the city for a movie outing. Check out the latest pictures of the Tadap actress.

The stunning beauty Tara Sutaria made her debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 and has now went on to become one of the most talked – about actress in current times. Tara was actually introduced to the camera through the medium of a few Disney shows prior to her entry into Bollywood. So we might very well guess the reason behind her wonderful acting prowess in movies! The Marjaavaan actress also enjoys a massive fan following in the country.

Tara Sutaria is also known for her unique style statements and is considered to be one of the most fashionable B – town beauties. The Tadap actress has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out for watching a movie in one of the theatres. Tara looks chic as usual in a loose grey colored top teamed up with a pair of white shorts and black shoes. The SOTY 2 actress was all smiles as she got clicked by the paps.

Check out the latest pictures of Tara Sutaria below:

On the professional front, Tara’s last release of 2019 was Marjaavaan in which she was paired up opposite . Marjaavaan also featured Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The movie has been co – produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Milap Zaveri. Tara will be next seen in Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty which is scheduled to be released next year. The actress has also been making headlines off late owing to her relationship with Aadar Jain.

