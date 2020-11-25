  1. Home
PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria looks splendid as she opts for stylish co ords while stepping out for a salon session

Tara Sutaria returned to Mumbai a few days ago with Aadar Jain. The paparazzi has recently spotted her outside a salon.
1970 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria looks splendid as she opts for stylish co ords while stepping out for a salon session
It seems like Tara Sutaria’s fans are in for a treat as she is back in the bay and the paparazzi has caught glimpses of the actress multiple times since then. For the unversed, the Student of the Year 2 actress flew off to Maldives a few days back with none other than her beau Aadar Jain himself. Their lovey-dovey pictures from the vacation sent the internet into a meltdown. Tara also celebrated her 25th birthday there before returning home.

Meanwhile, the shutterbugs have once again clicked the Marjaavaan actress on Wednesday evening as she stepped out for a salon session in the city. What caught our attention is Tara’s super stylish co ords that include a white tube top teamed up with a pair of grey high rise flared pants. She also wears a pair of white shoes that perfectly match her outfit of the day. The stunning diva masks up before stepping out and also waves at the paparazzi later on.

Check out the pictures below:

Aadar Jain and Tara returned from Maldives just before the former’s brother Armaan Jain’s 30th birthday. Ever since they have been in a relationship, the SOTY 2 actress has become an inevitable part of all the events happening in Aadar’s family. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Tadap that also marks the debut of Ahan Shetty. Apart from that, she has been roped in for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 co-starring John Abraham and Disha Patani. She will also collaborate with Tiger Shroff again for Heropanti 2. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani

