PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria is making heads turn in her chic black outfit as she visits Ranbir Kapoor's residence

The gorgeous actress Tara Sutaria who made her Bollywood debut with 's film, Student of the Year 2 was spotted by the shutterbugs as she visited 's residence. The stunning diva Tara Sutaria who also featured in Marjaavaan with Riteish Deshmukh and was making heads turn in her chic black coloured outfit. The film, Marjaavaan was backed by Bhushan Kumar and was helmed by director Milap Zaveri. The Tadap actress looking breath taking in her cool and casual look as she stepped out in the city to visit the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The diva stepped out of her car and smiled for the pictures. Tara Sutaria is known to be a talented actress. The beautiful actress is also known for her fashion sense. Tara's black outfit was proof that the stunner can pull off any look with equal ease. The stunning Student of the Year 2 actress made her way to Ranbir Kapoor's home in a chic look with hair left open. The fans and followers are delighted to see the Bollywood beauty's pictures on social media. Tara Sutaria has a massive fan following on her social media platforms.

The actress is expected to be seen in some interesting projects coming up in the future. The Marjaavaan has been spotted in the city on many occasions with rumoured boyfriend, Aadar Jain. The fans and film audience have loved all of Tara Sutaria's films so far, and are waiting to see the gorgeous actress back on the big screen in a unique role.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

