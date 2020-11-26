PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria opts for biker shorts for her airport look as she leaves city on early Thursday morning

On Thursday, Tara Sutaria was spotted early morning at the Mumbai international airport as she made her way inside and kept her airport look simple and fuss free.

Tara Sutaria is taking Instagram by storm, one photo at a time. The actress' recent Maldives vacation with boyfriend Aadar Jain raised the heat on the gram with her sun-kissed photos. And looks like the actress is now getting back into work mode. On Thursday, Tara was spotted early morning at the Mumbai international airport as she made her way inside. The actress kept her airport look simple and fuss free.

Tara, who usually makes a statement with her sartorial choices, opted for an all black look. Right from her clothes to her shoes, Tara looked striking in black. The actress wore a plain black oversized T-shirt and black biker shorts. She left her short caramel honey hair flowing and completed her look with chunky black sneakers and a large handbag. Tara made sur to keep her sanitiser close as it was snapped in her bag.

Check out Tara Sutaria's airport photos:

After returning from her Maldives vacation, Tara was snapped on two occasions by the paparazzi in Mumbai as she visited the salon. During one of her visits, Tara was seen donning the same all-black look and a neon green sling bag to add a pop of colour to her outfit.

Tara and Aadar have been public about their relationship and while they did not share photos together from their vacation, their social media was proof enough that the duo are head over heels in love with each other.

