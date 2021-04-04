PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria opts for a trendy denim jacket and white shorts as she’s spotted out in the city

Today, Marjaavaan star Tara Sutaria was snapped by the paparazzi while stepping out of her car. Take a look at the pictures.

Tara Sutaria, who was recently seen flaunting her ballet skills in a video she posted on her social media handle, was papped by the shutterbugs today. The actress took over the big screen with Student of the Year 2 and continues to impress all her fans with her fun-loving personality. The newcomer never fails to stun everyone with her glamorous snaps from various photo shoots. The diva has an amazing taste in style, which is evident from all her beautiful outfits.

Today, Tara was seen heading out in the city as she was spotted by the paps. The star was seen clad in an uber cool denim jacket, which she paired with cute white shorts, and accessorized her look with a white handbag and matching shoes. The star knows how to pull off any look effortlessly. The diva instantly grabbed all the eyeballs as soon as she stepped out of her car. The star greeted the paparazzi by waving at them and sharing a wide smile. The actress also donned a black mouth mask and followed the Covid-19 safety guidelines by maintaining a safe social distance.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tara has multiple movies lined up in front of her. The actress has Milan Lutharia’s Tadap, which is slated to release on September 24, 2021. Apart from this, she will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and . It is slated to premiere on February 11, 2022.

Also Read| PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria looks stunning in all black dress as she steps out of her vanity van for shoot

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×