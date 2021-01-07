PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria is a vision in black as she steps out of a hotel in the city

Tara Sutaria never fails to impress us with her sartorial fashion choices. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

Tara Sutaria might be only a few films old but the actress has already been able to garner a huge fan base within a short span of time. The diva made her debut in 2019 with the movie Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The audience loved her stint as Mridula ‘Mia’ Chawla in the same. In real life too, the actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense and utter beauty.

As we speak of this, the shutterbugs spotted Tara stepping out of a plush hotel in the city. The Marjaavaan actress is seen wearing black co-ords that include a crop top and a pair of matching cargo pants and sneakers. She also carries a matching leather bag and masks up keeping in mind the present rules and regulations owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. As usual, the diva readily obliges the paparazzi with pictures as she poses for them.

Check out the pictures of Tara below:

On the work front, Tara Sutaria last featured in the movie Marjaavaan co-starring , Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh. The audience loved her on-screen chemistry with Sidharth in the same. She will next be seen in Tadap that also marks the debut of Ahan Shetty. Tara is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Do Villain co-starring John Abraham and . She will collaborate with Tiger Shroff for the second consecutive time in Heropanti 2.

