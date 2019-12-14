PHOTOS: Taylor Swift is in a festive mood as she celebrates her 30th birthday at Jingle Ball in NYC

Taylor Swift was in her festive element as she performed her hits at Madison Square Garden, New York City for Jingle Ball. The Cats star celebrated her 30th birthday post her performance and was surprised with a three-tier cake (which had her cats' photos on it) to commemorate her big day. Check out the photos below.

It's been a significant 2019 for Ms. Taylor Swift, who not only found true love in British actor Joe Alwyn, which is still going strong but the musician is also killing it professionally with another successful album, Lover. Furthermore, the singer is also starring in Cats alongside Idris Elba and James Corden. With things going well personally and professionally, inspite of controversies surrounding her master recordings with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, T-Swift is walking tall and proud as she said goodbye to her 20s yesterday and aloha to the 30s gang!

That's right! Taylor turned the big 3-0 yesterday, i.e. December 13, 2019. To ring in her birthday, Swift did what she loves the best and performed for her fans at Jingle Ball which took place in Madison Square Garden, New York City. Taylor looked breathtaking as she took to the stage rocking it in a sparkly brown dress with matching knee-high boots and sheer fishnet stockings. The classic red lips and pressed curls accentuate the outfit while the layered diamond necklaces are a nice feminine touch. Swift was surprised on stage with a three-tier cake that had her cats' photos on it.

Check out the photos below:

Welcome to the 30s, Ms. Swift!

For her thrilling act, Taylor performed her recent hits like Me! and Christmas Far Tree (her first live performance of the holiday single) while also revisiting her fan-favourite classics like Blank Space and Welcome To New York.

"I had a choice. Where would I want to spend my 30th birthday? The answer is you're looking at it. This is the first show of my 30th year of life," Taylor gushed to the crowd.

Credits :Getty Images

