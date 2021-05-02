PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff is all smiles under his mask as the paparazzi spot him running an errand in the city

From a distance, the paparazzi snapped Tiger Shroff who stood behind his car door and smiled for the cameras. Check out photos below.

Even though the city of Mumbai and Maharashtra continues to face lockdown-like restrictions, the government has allowed people to venture out from 7 am to 11 am. And on Sunday morning, the paparazzi spotted a few celebrities running errands. One of them was Tiger Shroff who was snapped in the suburbs and looked like he had just gotten out of bed. The actor's ruffled hair and pyjama look, was enough to hint that Tiger Shroff will be having a laidback Sunday.

The Baaghi actor was all smiles under his mask as he waved out to the paparazzi before heading inside his car. From a distance, the paparazzi snapped Tiger who stood behind his car door and smiled for the cameras. He was seen sporting a black mask and a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Check out Tiger Shroff's photos below:

Ever since Maharashtra went into lockdown, very few actors and actresses are being spotted across the city of Mumbai. Even though the daily number of Covid cases have dropped massively and are anything between 3800 to 5000, conditions on ground continue to remain bleak. People across the state and India continue to witness an oxygen scarcity and are struggling to even meet basic requirements for Covid-19 treatment. Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help netizens doing their own bit.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone shares mental health helplines, highlights importance of emotional well being during crisis

Share your comment ×