PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are back in the bay after enjoying their New Year 2020 vacay

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been recently snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai report after returning from their exotic vacays. Check out their latest pictures.

People all across the globe have welcomed the New Year 2020 with great pomp and show and so have our beloved celebs from the Bollywood film industry. Some of them even jetted off to exotic locations in order to celebrate the New Year there. Now that they have already celebrated the special occasion, few of them have started heading back home. Baaghi 2 actors Tiger Shroff and had also gone for celebrating the New Year outside the country.

Now, the rumoured couple is finally back in the bay. Both Tiger and Disha have been recently snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their respective vacations. Tiger looked dapper as usual in a black sweatshirt teamed up with a pair of matching denims and a grey muffler. Disha, on the other hand, kept it simple and opted for a cute Mickey Mouse top teamed up with a pair of grey – coloured track pants. However, the two of them have been clicked separately.

Check out the pictures of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani from the airport below:

On the professional front, both Tiger and Disha have some interesting projects lined up this year. Tiger will be next seen in the movie Baaghi 3 opposite which has been directed by Ahmed Khan. If media reports are to be believed, Disha Patani will be making a special appearance in the movie which became quite evident when she was spotted on the sets of Baaghi 3. She will also be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in the upcoming movie Malang. After her stint in Bharat, Disha will be collaborating with again for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

