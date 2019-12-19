PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out in the city for a dinner date leaving fans in awe

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been snapped together by the paparazzi as they step out for a dinner date in the city. Check out their latest pictures.

Tiger Shroff and make for an amazing pair both on – screen and off – screen and there is no second doubt about it. Although there are rumours about the two of them dating each other, the Baaghi 2 actors have always remained tight – lipped about the same. A few days back, certain reports also claimed that the two of them have officially parted ways. Whatsoever, they still remain one of the favourite Bollywood couples with a huge fan base.

Tiger and Disha often hang out together and are clicked by the shutterbugs at various events and occasions. Recently, the two of them have been snapped together again as they stepped out in the city for a dinner date. Disha looked stylish as usual as she wore a pink cami top teamed up with white pants and shoes. Tiger, on the other hand, kept it simple and wore a black t – shirt teamed up with matching denims.

Check out the latest pictures of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani below:

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff won everyone’s hearts this year with his stellar performance in War. He is currently busy shooting for Baaghi 3 in which he has been paired up opposite . Talking about Disha, she will be next seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. After giving an amazing performance in Bharat, she has been roped in for yet another starrer, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai for which she has also started prepping up a few days back.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

