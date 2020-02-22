PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor make us skip a heartbeat with their swag during Baaghi 3 promotions

As Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are looking forward to the release of Baaghi 3, the duo made a stylish appearance at the promotions.

Tiger Shroff has been touted to be the new action hero of Bollywood and this doesn’t need any proofs now. The actor has won hearts with his breathtaking stunts in movies like Baaghi series and War and every move he makes leaves the viewers in awe of his energy, talent and dedication. And now standing true to his title of the action hero, Tiger is all set to return to the beast mode in his upcoming movie Baaghi 3. Also starring in the lead, the movie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. And while the fans are eager to witness Tiger and Shraddha’s magic on the big screen, the duo is leaving no stone unturned to make the movie a hit.

In fact, Tiger and Shraddha are on a promotional spree these days for the movie. Recently, the Baaghi 3 was spotted promoting the movie on The Kapil Sharma Show and the duo made a stylish pair during the promotions. In the pictures, Tiger looked dapper in a black shirt and denims which he had paired with black sneakers. On the other hand, Shraddha looked like straight out of a dream in her cute white top and a stylish peach coloured skirt which she had paired with white stilettoes.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s pics from Baaghi 3 promotions:

To note, Baaghi 3, which happens to be the third installment of the Baaghi franchise, marks Tiger and Shraddha’s second collaboration. The duo was earlier seen in 2016 release Baaghi. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in key roles, Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

