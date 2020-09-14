PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani grab attention as they step out together in the city

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani often hang out together at various events and occasions. Meanwhile, check out their pictures from Sunday.

Tiger Shroff and ’s relationship rumors are nothing new. However, the two of them have always remained tight-lipped about the same. In the midst of all this, they are often spotted hanging out together in the city. Be it dinner dates or be it any other event, the actors are a delight to watch together. Well, of course, we cannot move forward without having mentioned the amazing chemistry the Baaghi 2 stars have both in on-screen and off-screen!

As we speak of this, we have got hold of a few exclusive pictures of Tiger and Disha as they stepped out in the city together on Sunday. Well, although the paparazzi could not get a better glimpse of the actress who was inside her car, they did snap Tiger as he happily posed for them. The actor is dressed simply in a black gym vest and matching track pants. Disha, on the other hand, is wearing a white Dragon Ball Z t-shirt.

Check out their pictures below:

On the work front, Disha and Tiger collaborated together for the first time in a music video titled Befikra. Post that, the two of them appeared in the movie Baaghi 2, and their on-screen chemistry was loved by everyone. Disha also made a cameo appearance in Baaghi 3 that featured Tiger and in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the actress has some interesting projects lined up as of now that include Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Ek Villain 2, and KTina. Tiger, on the other hand, is gearing up for Heropanti 2.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff sets the internet ablaze with intense look in his latest PHOTO; Disha Patani is all hearts for it

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×