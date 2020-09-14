  1. Home
PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani grab attention as they step out together in the city

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani often hang out together at various events and occasions. Meanwhile, check out their pictures from Sunday.
September 14, 2020
PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani grab attention as they step out together in the city
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s relationship rumors are nothing new. However, the two of them have always remained tight-lipped about the same. In the midst of all this, they are often spotted hanging out together in the city. Be it dinner dates or be it any other event, the actors are a delight to watch together. Well, of course, we cannot move forward without having mentioned the amazing chemistry the Baaghi 2 stars have both in on-screen and off-screen!

As we speak of this, we have got hold of a few exclusive pictures of Tiger and Disha as they stepped out in the city together on Sunday. Well, although the paparazzi could not get a better glimpse of the actress who was inside her car, they did snap Tiger as he happily posed for them. The actor is dressed simply in a black gym vest and matching track pants. Disha, on the other hand, is wearing a white Dragon Ball Z t-shirt.

Check out their pictures below:

On the work front, Disha and Tiger collaborated together for the first time in a music video titled Befikra. Post that, the two of them appeared in the movie Baaghi 2, and their on-screen chemistry was loved by everyone. Disha also made a cameo appearance in Baaghi 3 that featured Tiger and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the actress has some interesting projects lined up as of now that include Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Ek Villain 2, and KTina. Tiger, on the other hand, is gearing up for Heropanti 2.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Anonymous 1 day ago

Beard gf Disha in front, but in the back warming our penguin’s bed. Sab luka chuppi hain b’wood mein. Disha trapped in a dangerous game of gayy and seek.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Charsi Sala with his Dad. God knows what this Disha girl sees in him

Anonymous 2 days ago

gboy and tranny

Anonymous 2 days ago

Tigerr is a gaayyy stop linking him with disha, we all spitted her with thackeray many times

Anonymous 2 days ago

Love u diger

Anonymous 3 days ago

Learn some acting. Tired of seeing you jumping around for no reason

Anonymous 3 days ago

As soon as the story is posted you commented showing this that you are only here to spread hate and you are a paid bot.

Anonymous 3 days ago

His choice of films mainly contained action so he has not tried some criticaly acclaimed film.The amount of hard he puts in every film, if he is given right content.He will prove himself.He has alReady proved himself in WAR.

Anonymous 3 days ago

Why are you spreading hate here. He is such a hard working person.You are so much filled with negativity with no reason.He has improved a lot in acting.He gave a stellar performance in War.

