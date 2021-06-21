PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani join Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor & Ibrahim Ali Khan for Sunday football

The Bollywood brigade made use of relaxations in the city as Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Meezaan Jaffery and Aparshakti Khurrana among others stepped out for a game of football.

This young group was also joined by tennis player Leander Paes, Dino Morea and few others who were snapped leaving the football turf in their cars. The paparazzi managed to snap the group on the field and the biggest highlight were rumoured lovers Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff.

While Disha came to watch her rumoured beau play football, Tiger was seen taking some help of Disha's shoulder to stretch before the game. Sunday was a busy day for the paparazzi as these stars stepped out and even obliged for several photos. This is the first time Tiger has been spotted playing football with Ranbir and co.

Check out all the photos from their Sunday even football session:

