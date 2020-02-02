PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani style up as they head out for lunch together

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani get papped as they head out for lunch together at their favourite restaurant in the city.

Tiger Shroff and have been the talk of the town ever since they starred together in Baaghi 2. The two have been spotted together at multiple events. Lunches, dinners and coffee meetings, Tiger and Disha were always at the center of the buzz. Linkup rumours came floating from all around. The two often said sweet things for each other during interviews. However, Tiger and Disha always denied the dating hearsay. Sister Krishna Shroff and dad Jackie Shroff too spilled the beans on Tiger's relationship status, revealing that he is single.

However, the rumour mill begins churning once again as Tiger and Disha have recently been spotted together heading for lunch to their favourite restaurant in the city. In an interview, the duo had mentioned having their cheat meals at a particular restaurant in the suburbs. Today, the actors have been papped outside the same place after long. Tiger and Disha looked extremely styled up and it seems like a lunch date. Check out the pictures:

Tiger dressed up in smart casuals. He wore a grey collar t-shirt teamed with blue jeans and black sports shoes. He also put on a pair of black shades. On the other hand, Disha stunned in a stylish lavender pantsuit and went all fancy as she styled her hair in curls. She put on neutral-toned makeup and looked out of the world stylish and sassy.

On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur releasing on February 7 whereas Tiger Shroff has teamed up with for Baaghi 3 slated for March 6, 2020 release.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

