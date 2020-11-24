PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff make a stylish sibling duo as they step out together in the city

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff often make the headlines for sending major fitness goals with their posts on social media.

Bollywood industry has witnessed several sibling pairs which have won a lot of hearts with their adorable chemistry. From Ayushmann Khurrana-Aparshakti Khurrana, -Sohail Khan-Arbaaz Khan, Karisma Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan, -Shaheen Bhatt etc, the list is endless and these duos never fail to dish out major sibling goals. Amid this, Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff have also managed to be one of the most talked about sibling duo in Bollywood. They not just grab attention for their equation but have also been one of the most fitness enthusiastic siblings and their respective Instagram handles are proof to this.

Recently, Tiger and Krushna made the heads turn as they stepped out together in the city and made a stylish sibling duo. Tiger exuded charm in his casuals as he wore a peach coloured a without sleeves t-shirt with brown coloured trousers and slippers. On the other hand, Krishna looked stunning in her grey spaghetti style crop top which she had paired with red trousers and sneakers and was seen flaunting her perfectly toned body.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff’s pics:

Talking about the work front, Tiger has two exciting movies in the pipeline. He has recently released the poster of his upcoming movie Ganapath – Part 1 wherein he will be seen in the titular role. On the other hand, the Student of The Year 2 actor is also working on Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 which happens to be the sequel of his debut movie. Tiger will be seen romancing Tara Sutaria in the movie.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

