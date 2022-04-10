PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff poses with fans post his shoot; Kriti Sanon gets papped in cute pink outfit

The shutterbugs always spot celebrities when they step out in the city. Be it in the airport, the gym, or outside a studio or a posh restaurant, the paps are always there to photograph celebs no matter where they go. Undoubtedly, the paparazzi has become a significant part of the tinsel town of Bollywood. Well, today was no different, as they clicked actor Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the city post their shoots.

In the photos, Tiger can be seen taking pictures with his fans. He can be seen flaunting his chiseled body. The Heropanti actor can also be seen wearing denim. He patiently waited as his fans posed with him turn by turn. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon looked cute as she wore a pink sweatshirt with denim shorts. She waved at the paparazzi and acknowledged them. However, she did not stop by to pose for the cameras.

See Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s photos here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tiger has several projects in his pipeline. The actor will be next seen in the movie Heropanti 2, which is the sequel to his debut movie. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles and is slated to release on April 29 this year. He also has Baaghi 2, Bade Miya Chote Miya, and Ganapath.

Speaking about Kriti Sanon’s professional career, she was last seen in the film Bachchhan Paandey. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. She also has multiple big releases lined up including 'Shehzada', 'Adipurush', 'Bhediya', and 'Ganapath'.

