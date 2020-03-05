PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor make for a powerful duo as they arrive for Baaghi 3 screening

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor made for a powerful duo as they arrived for their film's screening.

The Baaghi 3 duo Tiger Shroff and made for a powerful duo as they arrived for their film's screening. The Baaghi 3 lead star Tiger Shroff was all smiles as he made his way for the screening. The shutterbugs caught the Student of the Year 2 actor in a happy mood. The Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor who is the female lead in Baaghi 3 arrived for the film's screening look like a diva. Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account and will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Baaghi 3. Recently, a picture of the leading pair of the film surfaced on social media and the fans just could not stop gushing about it.

The picture features, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor during the shoot of the much-awaited song, Dus Bahane 2.0. The song is proving to be a smashing hit among the fans. But, no many know the hardships Shraddha Kapoor faced while shooting for the hit number. Shraddha Kapoor surely is winning hearts with her stylish outfits and heels, but during her off time, she left the heels aside for the super comfortable sneakers. The gorgeous Aashiqui 2 actress, Shraddha Kapoor totally chose comfortable sneakers over the high heels.

Check out the pictures of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor:

Now, the film, Baaghi 3 will be hitting the silver screen on March 6. The fans and the film audience are very excited about the high-intensity action drama. The songs of the films are already proving to be a hit among the fans and music lovers. The fans are looking forward to witnessing Tiger and Shraddha's sizzling chemistry on the big screen.

