PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor & Riteish Deshmukh look all charged up at Baaghi 3 promotions

Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor style up as they arrive for Baaghi 3 promotions.

Tiger Shroff, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Baaghi 3 is inching close to its release and the actors have gone on a promotional spree in order to skyrocket the buzz around their film. Tiger Shroff reprises his role Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie in the film whereas Shraddha Kapoor plays an air hostess. Riteish Deshmukh essays the role of Tiger Shroff's brother and Jackie Shroff plays their father. The makers of the action flick have been teasing us with the teaser videos followed by the awe-inspiring trailer and songs.

Recently, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh stepped out for a promotional outing. Looking at their outfits for the day, it wouldn't be wrong to say that it is not only the high octane action that the film will deliver but the actors are also sure to give us some style lessons. Tiger Shroff looked suave in a grey t-shirt clubbed with black jeans. On the other hand, Shraddha kept it simple in a powder blue top and long skirt. Riteish Deshmukh wore a brown ensemble.

Talking about the film, Ronnie and Vikram are brothers who share an unbreakable bond. Being a protective brother, Ronnie has always got Vikram's back. On this trip to Syria, Vikram gets kidnapped by ISIS which leads Ronnie to go on a rampage of destruction and stand against the entire country independently. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is slated for March 6, 2020 release. Besides the leading star cast, the film also stars Anita Lokhande, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat and others. is seen making a special appearance in the song Do You Love Me.

