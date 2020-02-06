PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh & others attend the screening of Malang

Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and others attended the screening of Aditya Roy Kapur - Disha Patani starrer Malang. Check out the pictures.

The screening of the Aditya Roy Kapur – starrer Malang was recently held which has been attended by the who’s who of the Bollywood film industry. The action thriller’s star cast including Aditya, Disha, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu also attended the mega event held in the city. Apart from them, Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Anil Kapoor’s daughter , Rakul Preet Singh, Nora Fatehi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others.

Among others who attended the screening of the movie include Nushrat Bharucha, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. Tiger looked dapper in a brown shirt teamed up with skin coloured trousers. On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in an all – black dress as she posed with father Anil Kapoor. Fatima Sana Shaikh sported a cute, nerdy look as she wore a black tube top and denims. Nora Fatehi loked ravishing in light pink co – ords.

Check out the pictures below:

