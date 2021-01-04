PHOTOS: Tiger Shroff spotted in the city for the first time after his return from Maldives

Tiger Shroff returned from Maldives with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani sometime back. Meanwhile, check out his latest pictures.

Tiger Shroff never fails to grab attention whenever he steps out in the public domain. The actor made headlines a few days back when he jetted off to Maldives with ahead of the New Year celebrations. Although Tiger and Disha have never admitted publicly about dating each other, their frequent outings and dinner dates speak the otherwise. More often, the rumoured couple is snapped by the paparazzi at various events. They even returned to India together after ringing in New Year.

As we speak of this, the shutterbugs caught a glimpse of Tiger Shroff in the city on Sunday night for the first time after the actor returned from Maldives. The Heropanti 2 actor kept it simple in a black jacket teamed up with a pair of matching loose pants and shoes. As usual, he obliged the paps for pictures before getting inside his car. The actor also masked up while keeping in mind the present rules and regulations.

Check out the pictures below:

Tiger Shroff last featured in the movie Baaghi 3 co-starring and Riteish Deshmukh that was released in 2020. He will next be seen in Baaghi 4 that has been directed by Ahmed Khan and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Not only this but the actor will also feature opposite Tara Sutaria again in Heropanti 2. Moreover, Tiger has another movie lined up which is Ganapath and his first look for the same was already unveiled on social media many weeks ago. The action drama will go on floors this year.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

