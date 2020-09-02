PHOTOS: Vaani Kapoor leaves Mumbai to join Akshay Kumar and crew in Scotland for Bell Bottom shoot

Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the Mumbai international airport on early Wednesday morning as she sported a mask and a comfortable yet stylish outfit. See photos below.

It has been almost 10 days since the shooting of starrer Bell Bottom kicked off in the UK and while the cast and crew have already settled down, lead actor Vaani Kapoor left for Scotland in the wee hours of Wednesday. Vaani was snapped at the Mumbai international airport on early Wednesday morning as she sported a mask and a comfortable yet stylish outfit. Vaani kept her airport look rather casual, given her long flight, as she wore a pair of black pants, a loose shirt and a pair of knee-length black boots.

Bell Bottom, which also stars and Lara Dutta, were snapped leaving for Scotland almost two weeks ago. Whereas, and his family also took off to the international location amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor had also shared the film's first clap as they commenced shooting. "Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck," Akshay Kumar wrote while sharing a video.

Take a look at Vaani Kapoor's photos as she leaves for Scotland to join her Bell Bottom cast and crew:

BellBottom is an espionage thriller and inspired by true events. Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is set in the 80s and narrates the story of one of India's forgotten heroes. "I am particularly excited about the eighties look and feel, and we have been working on some interesting looks from that era. I have been making my notes, watching old films, doing a bit of research. It's been a fun process to soak in the 80s," Vaani had told IANS earlier.

