PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan is accompanied by girlfriend Natasha Dalal at director Shashank Khaitan's birthday bash

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal were snapped at Shashank Khaitan's birthday bash last night. Check out the photos right here.

and girlfriend Natasha Dalal are often snapped together during events and parties, and it is no secret that the two never shy away from making appearances together. None the less, we don't get to see the two of them together as often as we'd like and such occasions come only when there is a party, or an event, or similar such things. The two are also snapped at the airport together time and again when they are in and out of the city for vacations together.

Last night happened to be one such occasion where the duo was snapped together while visiting Shashank Khaitan on his birthday. Also in attendance were the likes of Janhvi Kapoor, , , and a few others. Varun decided to keep the look super cool while making sure it is also casual and so, he paired a printed shirt with denim and black shoes to go with it while Natasha looked pretty in black and kept it chic.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's photos right here:

On the work front, Varun has wrapped up the shooting for Sara Ali Khan co-starrer Coolie No. 1 and from the looks of it, the movie is going to continue creating quite the buzz. The actor's last outing, Street Dancer 3D did not fair very well at the box office, however, with the line up of films ahead, we are sure he has a few hits coming his way.

