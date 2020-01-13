PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan is all smiles as girlfriend Natasha Dalal picks him up post his gym session

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal were snapped in the city today. Check out the photos right here.

and Natasha Dalal are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town and time and again, the two of them are snapped together and they have fans gushing over them time and again. Reports about their marriage soon have been doing the rounds time and again, however, Varun, as well as his father David Dhawan, have both denied any such reports time and again.

And today, Varun and Natasha were snapped together while they were out and about in the city. Varun is snapped at the gym every once in a while and well today, the actor had company as girlfriend Natasha Dalal came in to pick him up. Varun kept his outfit casual and opted for red shorts and grey t-shirts with a cap along with it. Natasha, on the other hand, kept it casual and went de-glam.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's photos here:

Meanwhile, Varun has been in the news all this while for his upcoming film with , Street Dancer 3D. The movie is slated for a release on January 24, 2020, while the actor also unveiled the first look of the upcoming film, Mr. Lele and it will hit the screens on January 1, 2021.

