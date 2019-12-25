PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal pose for the paparazzi as they arrive at a party

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal were snapped at Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash. Check out the photos here.

and Natasha Dalal are B-town's much adored couple and time and again, they are spotted together, but special occasions call for more pictures. The last time we remember seeing them together was during Diwali, and now, here they are, at Jackky Bhagnani's birthday bash. Also in attendance are the likes of Rakul Preet Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, and many others from the industry.

Varun and Natasha posed for happy pictures, and well, their smile sure was evident and we can't help but gush over them. Natasha put together a printed skirt with a black top while Varun kept it casual as he wore denim with a t-shirt. Varun also happened to meet Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi, and both of them too, posed for some adorable photos together at the party.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's photos:

On the work front, Varun is going to be next seen in Street Dancer 3D, co-starring . The trailer of the movie came out a couple of days back and has been well received by the fans. Apart from that, he has been currently shooting for Coolie No. 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

