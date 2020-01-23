PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal pose for the paps at the screening of Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were snapped at the screening of Street Dancer 3D tonight. Check out the photos right here.

and Natasha Dalal are definitely one of the most adorable couples in B-town and time and again, the two make it to the headlines every time they are snapped together. The two of them, however, aren't snapped together as often apart from special occasions and airport outings and fans can't seem to stop gushing over the two for all those times we get to see them together.

And tonight, at the screening of and Varun's upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, the lovely duo of Varun and Natasha was snapped too. Both of them were all smiles as they posed for the paps and while Varun kept his style uber cool in denims and a t-shirt layered with a denim jacket, Natasha's outfit made for yet another chic statement with the light blue pants and the white top to go with it.

Check out Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal's photos right here:

Meanwhile, recently, there were reports about the duo getting married in Summer 2020, and in fact, some also went on to mention the whos who of B-town in attendance and how will the wedding ceremony go by. However, turns out, there's no truth to it just yet.

