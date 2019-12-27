PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal jet off to an undisclosed location for their New Year celebrations

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were snapped at the airport as they head out for New Year celebrations. Check out the photos right here.

and Natasha Dalal were recent snapped together at party in B-town and time and again, the two make sure to pose for the paps. And this time around, they are snapped at the airport as they head out for New Year celebrations. Last year too, the duo had headed out for New Year celebrations, but where, no one knows just yet. And this year seems to be following a similar pattern. If one thing that has remained the same throughout the year, it is all the speculations around the duo's marriage.

Varun and Natasha seem to be in a good space right now, and while their marriage has been the talk of B-town for a while now, it will happen when it happens. Varun sure has had a busy day with Street Dancer 3D's song launch, and now, here he is at the airport. He opted for a cool dude look as usual, while Natasha looked chic as usual as she put together a t-shirt, black jeans, boots, and a jacket to carry.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's photos here:

On the work front, Varun is sure excited for co-starrer Street Dancer 3D and has also been busy shooting for the film with Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No. 1. Since Sara is away too and the New Year is almost here, looks like they will be resuming the shoot in 2020 now.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

