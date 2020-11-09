PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are a riot of colours as they come together to promote Coolie No 1

On Monday, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan came together to promote their upcoming film Coolie No 1 and instantly brightened up our feed with their striking outfits.

With theatres across India opening up slowly but steadily and the movies business limping back to normalcy, actors are now stepping out to promote their films and appear for interviews and chat shows. On Monday, and Sara Ali Khan also came together to promote their upcoming film Coolie No 1. The actors were snapped at a suburban studio in their bright and colourful outfits, instantly brightening up our day.

Coolie No 1 is Varun and Sara's first film together. While the film was set to release a few months ago, the lockdown ensured that OTT was the only option, Now, the comedy caper is all set to release on Christmas; December 25, 2020. Sara and Varun have been going all out to promote the film and today they were snapped.

For the event, Varun went with a bold printed colourful shirt and posed for the cameras in a black mask. As for Sara, the actress was snapped wearing a pretty yellow skirt and tropical printed off shoulder top. Sara's outfit was playful and fun as she flaunted big puffy sleeves on her off-shoulder top.

Before the actress could step out in her OOTD, she was also seen in blue breezy printed maxi as she posed in her mask.

Check out Varun and Sara's latest photos from the promotions of their upcoming film below:

Do you think Coolie No 1 will be a big hit? Let us know in the comments below.

