PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor flaunt their sizzling chemistry at Street Dancer 3D promotions

As Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are looking forward to the release of Street Dancer 3D next month, the duo made a stunning pair during the promotions of the movie. Take a look.

Remember how and set the silver screen on fire with their oh-so-perfect chemistry and sizzling dance performances in 2015 release ABCD 2? The movie marked their first collaboration and their pairing came as a breath of fresh air for the cine buffs. And now Varun and Shraddha are all set to woo the audience once again in their second collaboration Street Dancer 3D. In fact, they have also begun the promotions of the movie which is slated to release next month.

Recently, Varun and Shraddha were spotted during the movie’s promotions and the duo made a perfect pair with their perfect equation. Shraddha looked gorgeous in her shimmery silver coloured strapless dress. The diva completed her look with shiny black combat shoes and dangle earrings. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan exuded charm in his beige coloured jacket, white t-shirt and Khaki coloured trousers. The two were certainly complementing each other well and turned out to be a cameraman’s delight during the promotions.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s pics from Street Dancer 3D promotions:

Talking about Street Dancer 3D, the movie has been helmed by Remo D’Souza and will also star Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in the lead. Interestingly, Street Dancer 3D will mark Prabhu’s third collaboration with Remo. Earlier, the duo had worked together in ABCD and ABCD 2. To note, Street Dancer 3D will also have a special number featuring Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020 and its trailer will be out tomorrow.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

