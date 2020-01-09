PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor happily pose for the paps during Street Dancer 3D promotions

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have been keeping busy with the promotions of Street Dancer 3D and we can't get enough of their photos. Check them out here.

and are all set to reunite on screen for Remo D'souza's upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The duo was a part of ABCD 2 and well, their pairing was loved by the fans. Originally to be shot with , date clashes lead to Shraddha Kapoor stepping in for her, and well, while Varun and Kat's pairing continues to be one we look forward to, this sure is a hit jodi we all are happy to watch.

The two have been keeping extremely busy with the promotions of the movie and every time they are snapped together, it turns out to be a treat for their fans. And last night, happened to be no different as the two along with Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi were headed out for promotions. While Varun looked super cool and in fact flaunted a major retro look, Shraddha was headed to the sets straight from the airport.

Check out Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's photos right here:

The movie is slated for a release on January 24, 2020, and will be locking horns with 's sports drama, Panga, at the box office. While both the films belong to completely different genres, which one are you watching first?

