PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan arrives at Sidharth Shukla’s residence to pay his last respects

Sidharth Shukla’s tragic and untimely death at the young age of 40 has left a void in the hearts of fans and the television and film fraternity. Many actors and peers have reached the actor’s residence to pay their tributes. Among them is Varun Dhawan, who was Sidharth’s co-actor in the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. A few moments back, Varun was photographed outside Sidharth’s residence when he arrived to pay his last respects to the late actor.

Earlier today, Varun took to social media platforms to express his shock and grief on Sidharth’s death. Taking to his Twitter handle, posted two images. The first was a close-up image of Sidharth Shukla and the next was a picture of Sidharth, Varun and Alia from the trailer launch event of their movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Sharing these images Varun wrote, “Rip brother” with a broken heart emoji. Varun also took to his Instagram handle to post the same picture of the trio and wrote, “Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one.”

Fans immediately took to their comments section and expressed grief. Most of them wrote “hard to believe”.