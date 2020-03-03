PHOTOS: Varun Dhawan is a bundle of happiness as he interacts & clicks pictures with a few fans

Varun Dhawan has been snapped by the paparazzi a few hours back while interacting and having fun with some of his fans. Check out the pictures of the Coolie No. 1 actor.

is among the latest heartthrobs of the Bollywood film industry. The handsome hunk who made his debut in 2012 with Student of the Year can make the ladies go weak on their knees with his good looks. The Badlapur actor is known to have a free and frank nature because of which he is often seen meeting and greeting his fans whenever possible. Moreover, Varun has his sweet way of interacting with the paparazzi and media too!

As we speak of this, the Coolie No. 1 actor has been spotted again while interacting with a group of fans. Yes, you heard it right. Varun is seen having a fun time with a few of his fans as he stepped out in the city a few hours back. In fact, he is seen happily clicking pictures with them and getting involved in fun banters in between thereby catching everyone’s attention. The Judwaa 2 actor keeps it simple as he sports a camouflage print t-shirt and blue shorts.

Check out the latest pictures of Varun Dhawan below:

On the work front, Varun has been roped in opposite Sara Ali Khan for his next movie titled Coolie No.1. The interesting part here is that the comedy-drama has been directed by none other than his father himself, David Dhawan. It happens to be a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Apart from Varun and Sara, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid, and Javed Jaffrey in significant roles. Varun will also be seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Mr. Lele. His first look from the movie has already been unveiled.

